Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$48.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

TSE:STN traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.36. The company had a trading volume of 202,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,452. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

