Royal Bank of Canada Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $80.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

CCDBF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 4,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

