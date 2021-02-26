Royal Bank of Canada Increases Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $39.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823. Quebecor has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

