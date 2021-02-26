Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Boralex stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Boralex has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

