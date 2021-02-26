Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,358 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 9.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $87,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

RY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.