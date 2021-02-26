Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/B)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.30. 4,795,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDS/B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

