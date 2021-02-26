Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Acquires $1,203,531.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $599,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.