Royce & Associates LP Acquires 267,145 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,145 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.19% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

