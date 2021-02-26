Royce & Associates LP Acquires 99,195 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Radian Group worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,896,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radian Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

RDN stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

