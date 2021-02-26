Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Natera worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

