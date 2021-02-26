Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 419.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.93% of Neuronetics worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

