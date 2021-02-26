Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of Pacira BioSciences worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

PCRX stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

