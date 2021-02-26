Royce & Associates LP Buys 82,500 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.52% of Varex Imaging worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VREX opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $901.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

