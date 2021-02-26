Royce & Associates LP Buys 9,500 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of LGI Homes worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.