Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.01% of SunOpta worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

