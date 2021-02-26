Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.16% of Century Aluminum worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 69.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

