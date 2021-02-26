Royce & Associates LP Has $10.62 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORI opened at $19.64 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $36,576. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

