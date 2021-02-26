Royce & Associates LP Has $10.83 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,590 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.87% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 924.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

