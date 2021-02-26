Royce & Associates LP Has $11.58 Million Stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.00% of Kaleyra worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $306,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLR opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

