Royce & Associates LP Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,028 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.15% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

CVGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

