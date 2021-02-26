Royce & Associates LP Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.62% of EnPro Industries worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

