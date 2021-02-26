Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 381.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,162 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

