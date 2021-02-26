Royce & Associates LP Invests $10.08 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.95% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.53 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

