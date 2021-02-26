Royce & Associates LP Purchases 45,300 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Kemper worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,267,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kemper by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 47.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.