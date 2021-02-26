Royce & Associates LP Purchases 84,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.55% of Covanta worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,110 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVA. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

CVA opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

