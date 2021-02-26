Royce & Associates LP Purchases 8,749 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.02% of Aviat Networks worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

