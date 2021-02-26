Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.52% of Axos Financial worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.