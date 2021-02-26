Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.24% of SmileDirectClub worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $11.76 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Several research firms recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.