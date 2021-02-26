Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.12% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,877 shares of company stock worth $1,125,623. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

