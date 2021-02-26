Royce & Associates LP Sells 176,100 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.45% of The St. Joe worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JOE opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

