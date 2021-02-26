Royce & Associates LP Sells 52,088 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of MasTec worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $56,871,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in MasTec by 22.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MasTec by 231.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 317,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

