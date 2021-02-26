Royce & Associates LP Sells 56,400 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.53% of AXT worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $12.73 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $525.75 million, a PE ratio of -424.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

