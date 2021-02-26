Royce & Associates LP Takes $9.69 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $23.43 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

