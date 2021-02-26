Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

