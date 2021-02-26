Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.83% of QAD worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 76.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QAD by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of QADA opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.21 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $75.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

