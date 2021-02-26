Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Purchases $16,155.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Michael K. Shields acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $16,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429,371 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,074 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

