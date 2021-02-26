RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.44

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.44 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 88.50 ($1.16). RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 237,343 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.44.

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.