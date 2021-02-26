RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $576.31

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.31 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 677.20 ($8.85). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 676.20 ($8.83), with a volume of 2,375,096 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 576.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

