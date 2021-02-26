RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $48,095.75 or 1.00131555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and $146,976.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001788 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

