RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Trading 5% Higher

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 86,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 225,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

RT Minerals Company Profile (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

