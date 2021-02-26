Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

RUBY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

