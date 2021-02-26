Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Up 29.4%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares were up 29.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 5,106,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 607% from the average daily volume of 721,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $842.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

