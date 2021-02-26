Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

RUSMF opened at $19.28 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

