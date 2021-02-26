Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $19.28 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

