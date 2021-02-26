Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,179,593 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.48% of Earthstone Energy worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

