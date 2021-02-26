Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 71,225 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

