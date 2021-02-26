Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Carter’s worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 63.0% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

