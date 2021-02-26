Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 43,135 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Jabil worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Jabil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

