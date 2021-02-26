Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 57,958 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Blucora worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $818.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

