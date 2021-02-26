Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,851 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of StoneCo worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,598,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

